Armie Hammer Dropped from Thriller ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ Amid Sex Assault Allegations

Actor Armie Hammer has been dropped from the Cold War thriller The Billion Dollar Spy in the wake of reports that the actor is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after rape and sexual assault allegations were made against him.

Hammer was set to star as Brad Reid, a new arrival at the Moscow station of the CIA, where he is approached by Soviet engineer Adolf Tolkachev, played by Mads Mikkelsen, according to a report by Hollywood Reporter.

Hammer’s career began unraveling in January, with a social media scandal involving the actor’s alleged direct messages that appeared to show him sending graphic messages to women and discussing cannibalism. The scandal ultimately resulted in Hammer stepping away from his role starring opposite of Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding.

The actor exited The Offer, a Paramount+ series about the making of The Godfather, notes the Hollywood Reporter. Hammer was also interviewed by the Cayman Islands police involving an incident in which he posted a video of a woman he called “Miss Cayman” on an Instagram account he apparently kept in secret.

By February, the star was dropped by his talent agency, WME, as well as by his publicist amid the scandal involving the unverified direct messages that he allegedly sent to several women.

A few weeks ago, Hammer was reported to be under investigation by the LAPD after a woman named Effie came forward with attorney Gloria Allred, alleging that the actor “violently” raped her for more than four hours, and “repeatedly slammed” her “face against the wall.”

