Rapper NLE Choppa Arrested in Florida on Burglary and Drug Charges

Rapper NLE Choppa was arrested in Davie, Florida, on Sunday and charged with burglary, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, and several drug offenses.

The rapper, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, was arrested after sneaking onto a car towing lot. He told police he was trying to retrieve a watch from a car, according to Variety.

A police report says that a tow yard dispatcher who was watching a live camera feed saw two cars pull up near the towing yard which was closed at the time. A group of men wearing black masks got out of the vehicles and climbed over a fence and into the yard, police said. The rapper was reportedly seen walking around the tow yard before climbing back over the fence and getting back in the car. Officers were sent to the lot and detained the men who were still in the tow yard’s outer parking area.

“As the pair left the vehicle, officers saw they were sitting on top of two guns — a Glock 27 with an extended magazine and an AK-47 Draco pistol, according to the report. The guns were fully loaded; no one claimed ownership or knowledge of the them,” Variety reported.

Officers also found a backpack containing seven grams of marijuana, and three and a half Xanax pills. The Shotta Flow rapper admitted that the backpack was his, police said. Potts was arrested on site with two other men, Zyrion Matlock and Thony Coleman.

The rapper was being held on a $4,500 bond on Monday at the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale.

With the January release of his mixtape, “From Dark to Light,” Potts disavowed music about violence and began speaking about the benefits of meditation, sun salutation, and other new age-styled wellness ideas. He since launched hos own wellness company, the NLE Health and Wellness Line.

