Rapper Kodak Black Praises Trump over Pardon: He’s ‘A Real One’

Rapper Kodak Black praised former President Donald Trump in a recent interview with TMZ, in which he showed off his autographed “Make America Great Again” hat, adding, “Trump know what’s up.”

“I’m a real one. Trump a real one,” Kodak Black told TMZ during a video interview discussing what he’s been up to after being pardoned by President Trump in January — which commuted the remainder of his sentence.

“Trump know what’s up,” the Florida-based rapper continued, before pointing out that he and the former president share the same astrological sign. “We both are Geminis. His birthday’s two days after mine. He be down here — Palm Beach, and stuff like that.”

Kodak Black then proceeded to show TMZ a blue autographed “Make America Great Again” hat that he received after President Trump commuted his prison sentence. The rapper had been imprisoned for weapons charges.

“I got something I want to show y’all. So we gonna keep this interesting,” he said, before holding up the MAGA hat for the camera, to which one TMZ reporter asked, “did that come with the pardon?”

“Yeah, most def,” the rapper answered.

When asked if he plans to come out with new music, Kodak Black said, “I been already had music, I got like 20-something songs that I recorded since I’ve been home.”

“The music is easy,” he added. “It’s just, you know, me taking my time — just setting my future up, and not going back to prison or jail, none of that type of stuff.”

Since getting out of a prison, the rapper has also offered to pay the college tuition for the children of two FBI agents who were killed in Florida last month, stating that he knows what it’s like to grow up with a single parent.

Following his presidential pardon, Kodak Black — whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri — thanked President Trump, and mentioned that he plans to “continue giving back.”

I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 20, 2021

