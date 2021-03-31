Oprah Network Show ‘Queen Sugar’ Smears Trump Voters as a Racist ‘Cult’

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) series Queen Sugar attacked the 70 million-plus Americans who supported Donald Trump, calling them a racist “cult” that would rather get nothing than allow black Americans to get ahead.

The series follows the lives of contemporary women running a black-owned sugar farm in Louisiana who are also social justice activists. In the March 30th episode, Nova (Rutina Wesley) is seen organizing children for a Black Lives Matter protest. She unleashes on President Trump and his supporters.

Nova is praised in the episode for involving children in her political activism for “teaching them early,” but during a conversation about her plans for the Black Lives Matter event, Nova turned on Trump voters. Trump supporters have joined a “cult,” Nova says, one that would rather have nothing for themselves as long as blacks don’t have anything, either.

Nova begins her rant by accusing Trump of bringing back the racism that Civil Rights activists had worked to eliminate.

“But in less than four years, Trump unleashed something from the shadows that took generations for our ancestors to drive out of the light in the first place,” she says.

The episode was set before the 2020 election, so the conversation moved to what was for the show the upcoming presidential election.

“You see these people. It’s a cult,” Nova said. “They don’t just believe him, they believe in him. A billionaire who’s never worked a real day in his life, who dodged the military service, who don’t believe in their churches, who scorns and derides them. They’d rather hang on to that nothingness, that disdain, rather than give up the dominance of whiteness.”

Nova concludes her attack on Trump and his supporters, saying, “Even if he slithers away, everything he represents and promotes will never be gone. Not in our lifetimes anyway.”

This week’s woke episode is far from the only time that Queen Sugar pushed a politically leftist message. The previous episode featured the message that all white people should “feel shame” over the death of George Floyd.

