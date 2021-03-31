‘Star Wars’ Unveils ‘Trans Non-Binary Jedi Knights’

The official Facebook page for the Star Wars movie franchise celebrated “Trans Day of Visibility” on Wednesday by unveiling the recently created characters Terec and Ceret, who are “trans non-binary Jedi Knights.”

“In honor of #TransDayOfVisibility,” the caption to the artwork reads, “we’re proud to unveil an exclusive cover highlighting Terec and Ceret, trans non-binary Jedi, currently featured in Marvel’s The High Republic comic. We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far way.”

The High Republic project is a new multi-media “sub-franchise” made up of books for kids, young adult and adult novels, and comic books intended to expand the Star Wars universe into all new stories set 200 years before the saga of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

The Star Wars franchise has taken criticism from left-wing activists for its reluctance to introduce fully realized LGBTQ characters into its Skywalker saga movies, books, and comics.

LGBT Star Wars characters often appeared in fan stories before Disney bought the franchise but some also appeared in officially licensed computer games, novels, and comics. But the blockbuster movies steered clear of gay representation for the most part, bringing criticism onto the franchise. Disney included a lesbian kissing scene in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Disney made headlines later when it removed the lesbian kiss scene from the film in Singapore, bending to the country’s strict rules surrounding LGBT content. in Singapore

The effort to add LGBT characters has become a concerted effort since 2012, when Disney acquired the property from Lucasfilm for $4 billion. Since the purchase, Disney has been steadily adding LGBT characters to every part of the franchise. The characters are considered “cannon,” and are therefore sanctioned and permanent additions to Star Wars stories.

