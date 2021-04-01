Cancel Mob Calls ‘American Horror Story’ Star Sarah Paulson ‘B*tch, C*nt, Whore,’ for Not Declaring Pronouns

American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson is facing the wrath of the cancel culture mob for refusing to put her pronouns in her Twitter bio.

The cancel mob descended after Sarah Paulson fired back at a random Twitter user who had ordered the Emmy-winning actress to declare her pronouns. Paulson replied that she didn’t like being told “what do do.”

It’s also not that hard for you to not tell what to do 🏼‍♀️ — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) March 31, 2021

Her retort prompted a wave of angry insults calling the actress a “bitch,” “cunt,” and “whore.” Some even attacked Paulson’s partner, Two and a Half Men actress Holland Taylor.

Others criticized Paulson for refusing to declare her pronouns on the official Trans Day of Visibility.

bit rude tbh. it’s trans visibility day. — shelby ☔️ | support pinned (@misteIia) March 31, 2021

on TRANS VISIBLITY DAY???? u got some nerve — julia (@chasethesparks) March 31, 2021

its trans visibility day, please dont act like this about pronouns as it comes across in the wrong way and its a very simple thing to do — adaira | pinned (@cherslcve) March 31, 2021

Sarah Paulson previously egged on a cancel mob that targeted author J.K. Rowling for her views on transgenderism. The actress told Rowling to “shut up” and supported calling the author a “transmisogynist.”

Oh yes. YES YESSSSSSS https://t.co/0yxK7jtsRv — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) June 7, 2020

Paulson has used her Twitter account with more than 1.1 million followers to repeatedly attack then President Donald Trump. She promoted the ultimately unsuccessful effort to flip Texas blue and even said she would be happy to play Trump in a future season of American Horror Story.

Paulson is next set to appear as Linda Tripp in the next season of American Crime Story, which will focus on the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

