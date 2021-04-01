CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’ Calls Out Planned Parenthood: Started to Support Eugenics

The CW network’s teen detective series Nancy Drew revealed to its viewers on Wednesday that “Margaret Sanger started Planned Parenthood to support eugenics.”

The series, now in its second season, is not exactly like the famed books from the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, and is generally as woke as the contemporary network and cable fare often aimed at young audiences. But the CW show’s March 31 episode featured a rare moment of the dark history of Margret Sanger, who helped found the organization that eventually became Planned Parenthood.

Wednesday’s episode, entitled The Spell of the Burning Bride, featured the spooky mystery of a haunted dress that drives women to murder. The dress was magically created one hundred years ago to suppress a woman’s sexual desire so that she would walk meekly down the aisle to marriage.

However, the magic backfired, and instead of simply suppressing the desires of the women that have worn the dress, the gown absorbed 100 years of pent-up desires until now, it drives the women who wear it mad, turning them into murderers.

As the teen detectives of the show dig into the magical dress’s history, they discover that it was created by “The Women in White,” a group of women who in the 1800s used magic to further their goals. The dress was crafted “on commission from a wealthy family,” one of the characters explains.

The news is not met with approval. “Oh, so, the badass witchy types also dabbled in female repression. Not exactly the epitome of allyship,” George (Leah Lewis) says.

But then comes the swipe at Planned Parenthood uttered by Nick (Tunji Kasim), who reveals to the Nancy Drew audience that the abortion provider has a very dark past. “Hey. Thomas Jefferson never freed his slaves. Margaret Sanger started Planned Parenthood to support eugenics,” Nick replied.

Margaret Sanger was a proponent of what she called “racial betterment” and warned, in her writing, about “the rising stream of the unfit.”

