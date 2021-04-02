Michelle Obama, Matthew McConaughey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, to Appear in NBC ‘Roll Up Your Sleeves’ Vaccination Special

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and actor and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will be appearing on NBC’s Roll Up Your Sleeves vaccination special. Actor Matthew McConaughey will also be featured in the special, interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented By Walgreens — which aims to encourage the American people to get vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus — is set to air on April 18, according to a report by Deadline.

“The ability to get people back to work and kids back in school, getting us reunited with family and friends and attending concerts, sporting events and many other activities we hold dear is contingent upon people getting vaccinated,” said Matthew Segal, co-founder of the media company ATTN:, which is producing the special.

“At ATTN: we believe in the power of entertainment to inform audiences, and we’re thrilled to partner with NBC, Civic Nation, Walgreens and many great public figures and performers to get out this critical message,” Segal added.

NBC says the special is aimed to eliminate concerns, provide information, and encourage people who are hesitant to receive a vaccine to participate. Roll Up Your Sleeves will also feature prominent public figures, comedians, artists, and performers, as well as medical professionals.

Before his effort in encouraging Americans to get vaccinated for the Wuhan virus, Miranda fundraised President Joe Biden, and joined the scores of other celebrities inserting themselves into the Georgia Senate runoffs to push for Democrats.

In October 2020, the actor reunited with the original cast of Hamilton for a fundraiser for Joe Biden and other Democrat politicians running for office.

