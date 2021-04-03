Cher Accused of Having ‘White Savior Complex’ for Saying, ‘Maybe … I Could’ve Helped’ George Floyd

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
David Ng

Hollywood superstar Cher is facing a social media pummeling after making an ill-advised comment about the death of George Floyd, saying maybe she “could’ve helped” if only she had been there.

Cher is now facing accusations that she suffers from “white savior complex” — white people’s belief that they can solve problems for minorities. The 74-year-old pop star and actress tweeted her comment late Friday, recounting that she told her mother, ” I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped”:

Her comment quickly provoked mockery and accusations of white savior complex, some telling her to delete her tweet:

One person compared Cher’s comment to Pepsi’s disastrous 2017 commercial about the Black Lives Matter movement, which showed Kendall Jenner achieving peace by handing a police officer a can of Pepsi:

On Friday, Cher also called on white people to “stand in solidarity” with black people against states that have passed voter integrity laws. The pop star referred to those states as “Ku Klux Klan” states:

This week, Cher lashed out at Georgia over its new voter integrity law, claiming inaccurately that the law takes away voting rights of black Americans. She also called Republican lawmakers “evil” and “bigots.”

Cher was one of Hollywood’s biggest supporters of Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. The star performed at virtual fundraisers and even hit the campaign trail in Nevada for the candidate.

On Saturday, Cher seemed to respond to the backlash her initial Floyd tweet stirred.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.