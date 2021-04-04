They Helped Elect Joe Biden. Now Hollywood Celebrities Are Pushing Democrat-Backed H.R.1

Hollywood stars helped drag Joe Biden over the finish line and into the White House. Now they are hoping their celebrity magic will work wonders again with the Democrat-backed bill H.R. 1, also known as the “For the People Act” — the 791-page behemoth legislation that expands vote by mail and prevents states from enforcing voter identification requirements.

Showbiz elites including Judd Apatow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Debra Messing, Rob Reiner, and Amy Schumer are performing the hard sell, spinning the legislation as a safeguard against corruption. In actuality, the bill restores voting rights to convicted felons, protects illegal aliens, and empowers the federal government to grab election oversight from states.

Republicans have warned the bill represents a potential disaster for the country, saying the country’s electoral process will experience unprecedented chaos if it passes the Senate. (The House has already passed the bill.)

As Breitbart News reported, a slew of Hollywood stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks has already voiced their support for the bill via an initiative from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Now more Hollywood stars are contributing to the pressure campaign. Filmmaker Judd Apatow is urging his fans to pressure their senators into voting for the bill, promoting an initiative from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Efforts are already underway to suppress #VotingRights in the 2022 elections. Call your U.S. Senator and urge them to pass H.R. 1, a historic bill that will enact essential voter protections and reforms. Each call makes a difference, so join me and @NAACP_LDF in calling today! pic.twitter.com/HcALeQa8Py — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 1, 2021

Veep and Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus echoed the call from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Efforts are already underway to suppress #VotingRights in the 2022 elections. Call your U.S. Senator and urge them to pass H.R. 1, a historic bill that will enact essential voter protections and reforms. Each call makes a difference, so join me and @NAACP_LDF in calling today! pic.twitter.com/NXLxBbqo79 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 1, 2021

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria also urged her fans to support the NAACP’s effort to back the bill.

Efforts are already underway to suppress #VotingRights in the 2022 elections. Call your U.S. Senator and urge them to pass H.R. 1, a historic bill that will enact essential voter protections and reforms. Each call makes a difference, so join me and @NAACP_LDF in calling today! — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) March 31, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, actress-comedian Amy Schumer created a video promoting the H.R.1 bill, claiming, “you hate democracy” if you don’t find the sweeping election measure “awesome.”

Did you know that politicians in 43 states are trying to pass 250+ laws to try and make it harder to vote?

Luckily, there's a bill that FIGHTS voter suppression called the #ForthePeopleAct.Learn more about this historic bill at https://t.co/m5nyHCvRW7pic.twitter.com/SttE0L5vxT — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) April 1, 2021

Debra Messing promoted Amy Schumer’s video message, adding that the bill “protects our democracy.”

@AmySchumer and her 😍adorable baby 😍are right! The #ForthePeopleAct protects our democracy and makes it so politicians can't steal our elections. Help pass this historic bill – and stick it to political corruption https://t.co/g3tTQwkKyE — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) April 1, 2021

Rob Reiner singled out Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has expressed reservations about the bill. As Breitbart News reported, Manchin said he has “legitimate concerns” with the “For the People Act,” and would need to “transcend partisanship.”

Joe Manchin and Senate Republicans are standing in the way of free and fair elections. Democracy hangs in the balance. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 27, 2021

Actress Piper Perabo claimed the bill will stop “billionaires from buying elections.” She was promoting a tweet from the New Georgia Project, a self-described non-partisan voter registration group co-founded by Stacey Abrams (D).

As Breitbart News reported, the group has denied accusations from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) that it encouraged non-Georgia residents to register to vote in the state’s runoff elections.

H.R. 1 stops billionaires from buying elections. https://t.co/3oHxfB26rW — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) April 1, 2021

Star Trek actor George Takei said the Senate must pass the bill “by any means necessary,” calling on woke corporations to pressure Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to support it. “It must pass, filibuster be damned,” he declared.

With voter suppression signed into law in Georgia and a slate of insidious proposals coming in across the country, the Senate has no choice but to pass the For the People Act. By any means necessary. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 26, 2021

Okay, corporate America. You've spoken out against voter suppression bills. But we can stop them all with the For the People Act. So it's time to say what you stand FOR, not just AGAINST. Senators Manchin and Sinema now need to hear from you. It must pass, filibuster be damned. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 4, 2021

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com