Debra Messing, Piper Perabo Threaten Boycott of Southwest Airlines over Texas Voter Integrity Bill

Left-wing Hollywood stars Debra Messing and Piper Perabo are threatening a boycott of Southwest Airlines over the carrier’s refusal to condemn Texas’ election integrity bill, which the state’s senate passed last week.

Their boycott is the latest intimidation campaign waged by elite leftists against corporations in an attempt to sway election policy in favor of Democrats. On Monday, Covert Affairs actress Piper Perabo voiced her intention to boycott the Dallas-based Southwest. She echoed former Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean by using the now-ubiquitous term “voter suppression” to describe the bill.

“I spend my money companies who support voting rights,” the actress tweeted.

.@SouthwestAir will you speak out to condemn Texas state legislature’s voter suppression bill #SB7? I spend my money with companies who support voting rights. https://t.co/nCsAHQ19wh — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) April 5, 2021

Will & Grace star Debra Messing echoed the boycott call, declaring she too would avoid the airline so long as Southwest refuses to condemn the bill. Messing also used the term “voter suppression” to describe the legislation.

.@SouthwestAir we are waiting for you to condemn the #Texas voter suppression bill #SB7. Consumers are holding #corporations accountable for their silent support of anti #democracy laws. Please, Speak out Now. If not, I will no longer use my consumer dollars at #Southwest https://t.co/zX7HusVqTG — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) April 5, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, the Texas State Senate passed Senate Bill 7 on Thursday, with State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R) describing the legislation as an effort to make it “easy to vote and hard to cheat.” The bill now moves to the state’s house, where it will face additional debate.

Last week, American Airlines yielded to left-wing pressure by issuing a statement condemning the election bill, saying: “At American, we believe we should break down barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion in our society – not create them.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) said he was “stunned” by the carrier’s statement, claiming that neither American’s CEO or government relations representative had actually read the bill. American is headquartered in Forth Worth, Texas.

Left-wing Hollywood elites are attacking voter integrity laws around the country, including in Georgia. Stars including Edward Norton, Susan Sarandon, Cher, and Padma Lakshmi have expressed their anger over the Georgia bill’s passage, with some calling it racist and form of “Jim Crow” for implement voter identification requirements.

Corporations that have submitted to left-wing intimidation campaigns on the Georgia law include Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola, and ViacomCBS.

