Rapper Kodak Black Ambushed, Security Guard Shot

Rapper Kodak Black was ambushed in Tallahassee, Florida, during the early hours of Monday morning when his car was struck by gunfire. The rapper, however, was not in the vehicle at the time, according to TMZ.

Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that a security guard is in stable condition after being struck by gunfire while inside the rapper’s car when it was ambushed on Monday morning.

The vehicle was reportedly parked outside of a McDonald’s in Tallahassee, Florida, at around 3:00 a.m. when gunfire erupted. Police told TMZ that the shooter opened fire from a vehicle that was tailing Kodak Black and his entourage.

The TMZ report added that the rapper and his entourage were being followed by several cars that tried to cut them off as they left a nightclub, and that Kodak Black’s group pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot, where they blocked the entrance with a car while the rapper went inside to pick up an order.

“We’re told one of the cars tailing Kodak went to the McDonald’s, left and then came back — and that’s when people inside the vehicle started shooting,” TMZ reports.

The rapper’s security guard was reportedly shot in the leg, and rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, while Kodak Black took off in an armored car, unharmed.

The ambush comes on the heels of the rapper praising former President Donald Trump in an interview with TMZ, in which he showed off his autographed “Make America Great Again” hat, adding, “Trump know what’s up,” and, “Trump a real one.” Kodak Black’s praise was in reaction to the former president pardoning him, which commuted the remainder of the rapper’s sentence.

The motive for the attack against the rapper on Monday morning, however, remains unclear and has yet to be revealed.

