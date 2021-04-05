Mark Ruffalo: Native People Are ‘Marginalized,’ ‘Mistreated’ in the ‘Colonial System’ of America

Left-wing activist and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo said on Friday that Native Americans are “marginalized” and “mistreated” in the “colonial system” of the United States.

Ruffalo praised the passage of the America Rescue Act, marketed by Democrats and leftist news media as “coronavirus stimulus” and “COVID-19 relief” legislation in an interview with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

Mark Ruffalo framed Native Americans as the “most marginalized [and] mistreated” people in an America, a county he described as a “colonial system”:

We’re going to talk about this part of this stimulus package that is being given to the Native American people of the United States. They are original people, our first people, and probably — in some ways — our most marginalized people or mistreated people of our country, and so we’re going to talk about their resilience. We’re going to talk about what this stimulus package means. We’re going to talk about what this moment in time for America’s original people is. We’re going to talk about how they’re finding their voice and their power within this colonial system that has been so hard on them.

Watch below:

The She-Hulk star twice enunciated the leftist acronym “BIPOC” as “bye-pok,” a left-wing neologism referring to “black, indigenous, and people of color.”

“2018 [was] the first time when all of these wonderful women of color — BIPOC women — were first sworn into our Congress in historical numbers,” he stated, “and ever since then, things have been [a] seismic shift in the political scene in Washington, D.C. much because of the heart and wisdom that these BIPOC women have brought.”

On matters of health in relation to COVID-19, Ruffalo advocated use of vaccines, mask-wearing, and contact tracing.

“[The American Rescue Plan] establishes a national COVID-19 vaccination program that will speed up the distribution of vaccinations, including the Native communities, while providing billions of dollars for funding to expand testing and contact tracing, which is what we need [to] stop this thing.”

“We need to vaccinate. We need to test. We need to wear our masks, and we need to figure out how and where it’s entering the public and quarantine.”

Mark Ruffalo denigrated America’s history as “cruel” while claiming the planet is “dying” while accepting a Golden Globe award in February.

Last year, the multimillionaire actor said non-white Americans are harmed more by air pollution than white Americans, while pushing leftist narratives of “intersectionality” and “racism.”