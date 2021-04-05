‘SNL’ Viewers Mock Pete Davidson for Playing Matt Gaetz

Saturday Night Live viewers mocked SNL regular Pete Davidson for playing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber is only one year older than the woman Gaetz is accused of having an untoward relations with.

In a recent SNL skit, Davidson played Gaetz, who the New York Times says is under federal investigation for his potential relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

SNL viewers, however, mocked Davidson’s depiction of Gaetz, as they pointed out that last year the 27-year-old actor-comedian dated Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber, who was 18 years old at the time — one year older than the teenager Gaetz was allegedly involved with.

“Pete Davidson as Matt Gaetz is a little too on the nose,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Pete Davidson as #Gaetz was obviously as unsettling for him as it was for his fans,” tweeted another.

Other Twitter users commented on the fact that Davidson has also portrayed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), who has recently been faced with several women coming forward waging sexual harassment allegations against him.

“Pete Davidson has played both Andrew Cuomo and Matt Gaetz. Pete has certainly cornered the sexual predator market,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Pete Davidson playing Cuomo and now Gaetz…he’s cornering the market on creepy politicians,” tweeted another.

“SNL always puttin Pete Davidson as Sexual assaulters,” commented a third.

“The fact that Pete Davidson has played both Andrew Cuomo and Matt Gaetz in the same Britney Spears segment,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Pete Davidson as Andrew Cuomo and #MattGaetz Matt Gaetz is literally the same, lol!” tweeted another.

“Pete Davidson has spoofed Andrew Cuomo and Matt Gaetz these past weeks on #SNL he has made fun of both a Republican and a Democrat now that’s what I call bipartisanship right there,” commented another Twitter user.

“So is Pete Davidson now gonna play every political figure with a scandal?” inquired another.

