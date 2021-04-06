Chelsea Clinton Launching Podcast Covering COVID-19 Pandemic

(UPI) — Chelsea Clinton will launch her own podcast next week.

iHeartRadio announced in a press release Tuesday that Clinton, the daughter of president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, will launch the In Fact with Chelsea Clinton podcast April 13.

In Fact will focus on public health and explore some of the biggest public health challenges of our time, from HIV/AIDS to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Clinton will speak with experts, activists and celebrity guests including actress Jane Fonda, actor Dax Shepard, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“With more attention than ever being paid to public health, we have an opportunity to expand awareness beyond COVID-19 to other real and pervasive issues that impact us all,” Clinton said in a statement. “On this podcast, I’m looking forward to bringing conversations with some of the smartest and most interesting people I know to a new audience.”

“From stigma to choice to the environment, my hope is that listeners will walk away from each episode informed, entertained, inspired, and with a better understanding of why public health matters — certainly in this moment and always,” she added.

Clinton has a doctorate in international relations, a masters in public health, and teaches at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

Clinton’s parents also have iHeartRadio podcasts. Bill Clinton hosts Why Am I Telling You This? with Bill Clinton, while Hillary Clinton hosts You And Me Both with Hillary Clinton.