Morgan Freeman Says Get the Coronavirus Vaccine: ‘I’m Not a Doctor, But I Trust Science’

Hollywood star Morgan Freeman is urging people to get the coronavirus vaccine, saying it will help make the world a safer place. “I’m not a doctor, but I trust science” the actor said.

Morgan Freeman appears in a public service announcement released Monday by The Creative Coalition, an entertainment industry advocacy group.

“I’m told that for some reason, people trust me. So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine,” the Oscar-winning Million Dollar Baby actor said. “If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine. And in math it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.”

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, states are making the vaccine available to more age groups, with Florida recently announcing people 16 and older are now eligible to sign up to receive a vaccine.

Health officials have stated the vaccine is effective in preventing the spread of the virus. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said CDC data show that the coronavirus vaccines “do a good job in preventing both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the data show “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick, and that it’s not just in the clinical trials, but it’s also in real-world data.”

President Joe Biden has sought to take much of the credit for the vaccine rollout. But former President Donald Trump oversaw Operation Warp Speed that enabled vaccines to be developed and delivered to the public in less than a year.

Last year, Trump promised that every American would be able to get the vaccine by April.

