Aaron Sorkin: Americans Who Tolerate Trump Supporters Are Like Apologists for Racists

Hollywood screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin has smeared Trump supporters, tens of millions of Americans, as racists and bigots. Now he is attacking Americans who tolerate Trump supporters, claiming that they are akin to apologists for racists.

Aaron Sorkin made the bizarre comparison during a podcast interview with Michael Moore. At one point in the episode, the conversation turned to Sorkin’s recent Broadway play To Kill a Mockingbird, adapted from Harper Lee’s classic novel. In the interview, Sorkin claimed Atticus Finch repeatedly makes excuses for his racist neighbors.

“Atticus is an apologist for racists,” he said. “His whole thing about you have to walk a mile in someone’s else’s shoes. You rreally have to get inside someon’s skin and crawl around before you can really understand them. That was a way of excusing Bob Ewell… he excuses his neighbor Mrs. Henry Dubose… He excuses the whole South.”

Sorkin then compared Atticus Finch to Americans who tolerate Trump supporters. “All you had to do, Mike, was look around. We were all saying the same thing about the tens of millions of people supporting Donald Trump. I don’t get it. Yeah we’ve always disagreed, all of us here in Ameicaa. But we all have eyes and ears, right? We’re looking at the same person. What are you talking about?”

Listen below:

Michael Moore then echoed Sorkin’s point of view, saying Americans shouldn’t reach across the aisle to their political adversaries.

“No actually, I don’t need to understand why they’re racists. They’re racists.”

Aaron Sorkin was promoting his recent Netflix movie The Trial of the Chicago 7, which is nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture and original screenplay.

In 2016, Sorkin described Trump’s election victory as a win for the Ku Klux Klan, white nationalists, sexists, racists, and “buffoons.”

“Angry young white men who think rap music and Cinco de Mayo are a threat to their way of life (or are the reason for their way of life) have been given cause to celebrate,” he wrote in a letter to his daughter published in Vanity Fair.

