Comedian Jamie Kennedy on His Role in ‘Roe V Wade’ Film: ‘I Got Educated on Certain Things’

Comedian Jamie Kennedy discussed his role in the upcoming pro-life film Roe v. Wade, in which he mentioned that he “got educated on certain things” regarding the topic of abortion.

“When I started this movie, I was pro-choice. As I did this movie, I am still pro-choice, but I got educated on certain things that I have questions about, and I believe that, ultimately, it’s a woman’s right to choose. But I do have questions,” Kennedy said in a recent interview with Daily Beast.

Kennedy plays Larry Lader, an abortion-rights activist and founder of the NARAL Pro-Choice America organization, in Roe v. Wade. In the pro-life film, Lader is part of a behind-the-scenes cabal of activists pushing abortion to make money.

Kennedy added that the film’s producers, directors, and writers had informed him that everything in the movie was taken from books.

Kennedy also mentioned that some crew members — such as the director, first assistant director, costume designer, and location manager — abandoned the project after becoming uncomfortable with the film’s material.

“People would walk mid fuckin’ stream and say, ‘I didn’t know it was going to be this,’ and that’s not good,” Kennedy recalled during his interview. “And maybe you’re saying, ‘Hey Jamie, why didn’t you follow suit?’ and I guess because I just rode it out and wanted to see what the final product was.”

“I’m a guy who needs to be educated some more about politics. I’m not some guy in Hollywood who acts like they’re an expert about politics, and you can print that. I’m sick of that.”

Kennedy added that while a lot of people in Hollywood “were talking about this movie,” he is an actor, “first and foremost.”

“I act,” Kennedy affirmed, before going on to praise his co-star in the film, Jon Voight, who is known for leaning conservative. “I’ve worked with Jon Voight twice before, and he’s one of the greatest actors ever,” Kennedy said.

“People are gonna say what they’re gonna say,” he added. “I went into the movie as an actor with a very cool part that Hollywood doesn’t normally offer me.”

