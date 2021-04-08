Hollywood Celebrities Double Down On Pushing Democrat-Backed H.R.1, Which Would Gut Voter ID Requirements

Hollywood celebrities are doubling down on pushing the Democrat-backed H.R. 1 — the so-called “For the People Act” — which would gut voter identification requirements, protect illegal immigrants, and seize power from states to oversee their own elections.

As part of the hard sell, stars are spinning the legislation as a necessary antidote to — you guessed it — “voter suppression,” arguing the federal bill will counterbalance the “anti-voter” laws being passed by states like Georgia. Actors promoting H.R. 1 include Paul Bettany, Jane Lynch, Josh Gad, and Chelsea Handler.

Republican leaders in Congress have condemned H.R.1, saying it will create chaos and badly damage the electoral system if it passes the Senate. They have pointed to the bill’s provision that would essentially prevent states from enforcing their own voter identification laws, opening the door for voter fraud on a massive scale.

The law would also protect illegal aliens from prosecution if they are registered to vote automatically and never made an affirmative declaration that they were U.S. citizens.

As Breitbart News reported, a slew of Hollywood stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks has already voiced their support for the bill via an initiative from former first lady Michelle Obama. Other stars promoting the bill include Amy Schumer, George Takei, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eva Longoria.

The Hollywood offensive continues with aggressive social media campaigning by a new slew of stars. Paul Bettany — who has appeared in The Da Vinci Code, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, and A Beautiful Mind — urged his fans to help “build momentum” for the bill.

Like many stars, Bettany promoted an effort from the left-wing Declaration for American Democracy Coalition, which is sponsoring a “Week of Action” around the bill that ends Friday.

States are passing egregious anti-voter bills all over the US. The #ForThePeopleAct can stop them AND protect voting rights federally, but we need to build momentum to get it passed. Sign-up for a free workshop this week to learn how you can help: https://t.co/uhe3hGh3cU — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) April 6, 2021

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford called H.R. 1 “the most consequential piece of legislation in decades.” Comedian-actress Jane Lynch seconded his call, urging her fans to “join the fight for voting rights.”

If you care about voting rights and civil rights, listen up. The #ForThePeopleAct is THE MOST consequential piece of legislation in decades. Join my friends @AriBerman & @DFADCoalition to learn how you can help build the momentum needed to get it passed: https://t.co/wrxlpasPSh pic.twitter.com/EYh2SeLA79 — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) April 7, 2021

Disney’s Frozen and Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad targeted Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has indicated he will break with Democrats over the bill.

. @JoeManchinWV being “bipartisan” & wanting to use his power to reach across the aisle is fine. But I am dumbstruck by his thinking that Black & Brown voter rights being STRIPPED away doesn’t merit his immediate resolve to alter filibuster. This. Is. Not. Going. To. Stop. Joe. https://t.co/C8F47nAEL9 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 8, 2021

Covert Affairs star Piper Perabo argued H.R. 1 will help to combat voter suppression.

Sick of hearing about every new attempt to suppress voting rights around the country? Me too. Wondering how you can help build momentum to secure voting rights at the federal level? Educate yourself about the game-changing #ForThePeopleAct here: https://t.co/aHuTPzzv0j — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) April 6, 2021

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo claimed H.R.1 will help end “voter suppression” and “gerrymandering.”

Why we need the #ForThePeopleAct:

– Expand voting rights

– End voter suppression

– End gerrymandering What you can do now to help:

– Get informed

– Get involved

– Spread the word Help build the momentum we need, sign up for a free workshop: https://t.co/fbRltLo6qA — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) April 7, 2021

Other stars promoting the “Week of Action” include Chelsea Handler, Rosanna Arquette, Michael Kelly, and Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell.

