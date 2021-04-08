‘Supergirl’ Cast Explodes over Arkansas Banning Transgender Drugs, Surgery for Minors: ‘This Will Hurt Kids’

The cast of the CW network series Supergirl are outraged over the Arkansas legislature overriding Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s (R) veto of a measure banning transgender drugs and surgery for minors, describing it as “sickening” and concluding the move will “hurt kids.”

“This will hurt kids. You all should be ashamed,” Nicole Maines, who plays the transgender superhero Nia Nal/Dreamer, told her 70k Twitter followers.

Chyler Leigh, Maines’ Supergirl castmate, said the debate is one of “LIFE & DEATH” for transgender youth.

Supergirl writer Eric Carrasco called the legislature’s move “sickening,” while Jon Cryer, who plays Lex Luther, described the it as “truly disgusting.”

“Elected Republicans think that they can win politically by denying the basic humanity of trans people,” Cryer said.

Their remarks follow the Arkansas legislature’s decision to override the governor’s veto of a bill, the Arkansas Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act (HB 1570), that prevents minors from having gender transition surgeries or receiving transgender drugs. Defending his veto, Hutchinson called the measure “well-intended, but off course.”

“If House Bill 1570 becomes law, then we are creating new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people,” he said, contending the measure would “put the state as the definitive oracle of medical care, overriding parents, patients and healthcare experts.”

“While in some instances, the state must act to protect life, the state should not presume to jump into the middle of every medical, human, and ethical issue,” he said, describing it as a “vast government overreach.”

Arkansas Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R) defended the legislation, explaining the bill “simply protects minors from being preyed upon and pressured into making adult decisions before they are ready.”

“Those who claim otherwise are not being honest, and either haven’t read the bill or are placing fundraising above the best interest of children,” the Republican added.

The state’s action follows the greater move nationally to diminish the legal meaning of sex as Democrats in Congress continue to push forward the Equality Act, which effectively favors gender identity over traditional, legal recognition of biological sex and strips protections from biological women, allowing individuals to use sex-specific areas based on gender identity.

Health professionals continue to warn about the severe mental and physical harm caused as a result of puberty-blocking drugs be administered to and sex surgeries being performed on minors.