Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ to Be Recalled as Nike Settles Lawsuit

Nike announced on Thursday that it has settled its lawsuit against MSCHF, a company that made the “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X. The satanic sneakers are now being recalled. The settlement with MSCHF Product Studio Inc. resolves a trademark infringement lawsuit that Nike filed over the “Satan Shoes,” which involved modified Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, according to a Reuters report.

As part of the legal settlement with Nike, MSCHF has reportedly agreed to buy back the sneakers that have already been sold in order to remove them from circulation.

The satanic sneakers reportedly contained a drop of human blood and were limited to 666 pairs. The shoes also had “Luke 10:18” printed on them, in reference to a Biblical verse, which reads, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven,” and were priced at $1,018. The shoes quickly sold out, with the last of the 666 pairs being held back so that Lil Nas X could choose the recipient, reports Reuters.

Nike reacted by filing a lawsuit against the maker of Lil Nas X’s limited edition sneaker line, alleging that MSCHF violated copyright laws by customizing Nike Air Max 97 shoes without the company’s permission.

“Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF’s customized Satan Shoes,” Nike said at the time. “In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product.”

David Bernstein, who represents MSCHF, said the artistic messages MSCHF hoped the Satan Shoes would convey were “dramatically amplified” by Nike’s lawsuit, reports Reuters.

“MSCHF intended to comment on the absurdity of the collaboration culture practiced by some brands, and about the perniciousness of intolerance,” Bernstein said. “Having achieved its artistic purpose, MSCHF is pleased to have resolved the lawsuit.”

Last month, Lil Nas X released a music video for his song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” in which the rapper can be seen dancing on a stripper pole while descending to hell, where he subsequently gives Satan a lap dance.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.