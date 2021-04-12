‘Race Baiting Grifter:’ Diddy Accused of Stiffing Black Artists After Saying Corporations Exploit Black People

Warner Todd Huston

Fashion and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs faced accusations of hypocrisy from fans after he sounded off on General Motors for not making more substantial investments in the black community.

Combs published a letter to his website entitled, “If You Love Us, Pay Us,” in which he slams General Motors for its lack of investment in the black community. Diddy said that blacks are not afraid to “weaponize our dollars” by boycotting products from companies blacks find unresponsive. But despite his demands from American corporations, some turned Diddy’s call back at him, claiming he has repeatedly refused to help a black artist with his Bad Boy Records.

Many recalled when rapper Mase, who rose to fame with several chart-topping hit songs under Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, wanted to buy his own catalog from Diddy for $2 million. But Diddy refused because he thought “some European guy” would pay more than two mil, Page Six recalledMase accused Diddy of “starving” his artists.

“Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Bad Boy label,” Mase wrote in January of 2020. “For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model.”

One Twitter user also recalled Mase’s accusations and slammed Diddy for not helping out a black artist even as he points fingers at others.

“Yo @Diddy, how are you going to ask corporate America to pay black people more and fairly when your yourself won’t pay the black people who have helped make you millions?” the Twitter user wrote on Friday. “Lead by example pimp. Give Mase his masters sir.”

Many others piled on.

