Rob Reiner: Republicans Stand for Nothing Except White Nationalism

Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner is once again equating Republicans with racism, making the unsubstantiated claim that the GOP stands “for nothing except white nationalism.”

In a tweet Tuesday, The Princess Bride filmmaker attacked Republicans as “secessionists” who “refuse to govern,” saying it is up to Democrats to “hold our country together.”

The Republicans are Secessionists. They stand for nothing except White Nationalism. They refuse to govern. We continue to fight the Civil War. Democrats will have to use all their power to hold our Country together. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 13, 2021

Reiner didn’t elaborate on his comments but he appeared to be referring to the GOP-backed voter integrity laws in states including Georgia and Texas. Democrats have denounced the laws as racist and a form of voter suppression. Republicans say the laws are necessary to protect against voter fraud.

During last year’s presidential campaign, Reiner emerged as one of Hollywood’s biggest backers of Joe Biden. The filmmaker promised Biden would “restore our souls and standing as leader of the free world.”

But Biden hasn’t made good on his promise to strengthen or unify the country. As Breitbart News reported, the president recently encouraged Major League Baseball to boycott Georgia by moving its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over the state’s voter integrity law.

In his inaugural address, Biden stoked division claiming the country is suffering from “racism, nativism, fear, and demonization.”

The Biden administration also implemented measures to vet the National Guard soldiers at the inauguration for their political views.

Rob Reiner is among the numerous Hollywood elites pushing H.R. 1, the so-called For the People Act, which seeks to seize power from states to oversee their own election. The bill would also gut voter identification requirements and restore voting privileges to convicted felons.

