Alyssa Milano, Chelsea Handler Push Biden to Take Action on Slavery Reparations

Left-wing Hollywood activists Alyssa Milano and Chelsea Handler are pressing President Joe Biden to take action on slavery reparations, arguing that financial compensation to black Americans is necessary to combat racism and “white supremacy.”

In a five-minute video from the left-wing group Now This, Alyssa Milano and Chelsea Handler voiced their support for reparations by claiming it will rectify the sins of the past.

“Silence is not an option and it’s certainly not a cure. If President Biden and Congress are serious about moving the country froward, then they have to get serous on federal action on reparations,” Milano said.

Watch below:

Milano appeared to be reading from notes as she addressed the camera.

“Failure to atone for the pain that white supremacy has caused and is still causing creates space for those violent white supremacist ideologies to foster [sic] and grow,” she said. “White supremacist extremism is on the rise and refusing to talk about its root — slavery — will not solve anything.”

Chelsea Handler also pressured politicians to take action.

“We’re out of excuses as country so please stop making them. We built this country on the back of black and brown people and we still haven’t really done anything,” the comedian said. “So this is the time. This is the moment.”

On Wednesday, a House committee is scheduled to vote on legislation to create a commission to study the issue of reparations. While Biden supports the notion of a study, he hasn’t publicly stated if he would support taxpayer-funded cash payments to black people to atone for slavery.

Alyssa Milano said politicians have dodged the issue of reparations for too long.

“The reason we are still haunted by the legacy of slavery is because our leaders refuse to address it in a meaningful way. From school history books to the halls of Congress, the way that this country still lives with slavery every single day is being minimized and brushed under the rug.”

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo promoted the Now This video and pushed for the passage of H.R. 40, a bill that would establish a commission to study and develop reparation proposals.

Let’s get this done. Let’s repair and heal the harms of our cruel past and repay those communities for what has been taken from them by racist policies, systems and programs. This is how we heal as a nation and move forward in a good way. #ReparationsNow#JusticeCantWait #HR40 https://t.co/oFLkHOtuSv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 14, 2021

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com