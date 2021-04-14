Rosanna Arquette: The ‘R’ in Republican Stands for ‘Racist’

In this Friday, January 3, 2020 photo, Rosanna Arquette poses for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)
Matt Licari/Invision/AP
David Ng

Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette is once again attempting to smear the Republican Party members as bigots, saying the ‘R’ stands for “racist.”

Rosanna Arquette tweeted her insult to the GOP on Wednesday. The Desperately Seeking Susan star also expressed support for screening potential police recruits for racism.

It remains unclear what prompted Arquette’s latest accusation against the GOP. The actress was one of many Hollywood stars who condemned Georgia’s new voter integrity law, which left-wing celebrities have decried as “racist” and a form of “voter suppression.”

In a tweet last month, Arquette called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) a racist and a KKK member, using the hashtag #BrianKKKempIsRacist.

Arquette’s new accusation against the GOP comes a day after Hollywood director Rob Reiner claimed the Republican Party stands “for nothing except white nationalism.”

In March, Arquette claimed that “Nazi White supremacists” are hiding in plain sight in American institutions as “governors, people in Congress, our police force, military, in entertainment news.”

Last year, Arquette equated the GOP with “Nazi gestapo,” saying “they blindly follow their insane unhinged leader a commit crimes against humanity.” It remains unclear to what alleged crimes the actress was referring.

