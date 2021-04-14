Tom Hanks Son Chet Hanks Sued for $1 Million over Alleged Abuse

Chet Hanks’ ex-girlfriend is suing him for one million dollars claiming he physically and verbally abused her during their relationship. Kiana Parker filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Richmond, Texas, alleging Hanks of perpetrating “an ever-escalating pattern of domestic abuse.”

Parker also claims that she tried multiple times to contact Hanks’ famous actor parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, to alert them about the alleged abuse, but they never responded to her messages.

“This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered, Kiana Parker,” attorney Kevin Murray said during the Tuesday press conference.

Parker’s second attorney, D’Angelo Lowe, slammed Hanks for making a “mockery” of black women.

“I’m sorry, Chet Hanks would have been charged by now. Instead, he has not been charged and has made a mockery of Black women in the criminal justice system,” Lowe said, “by proclaiming that it’s going to be a ‘white boy summer,’ and a ‘Black queen summer’ while knowing he mentally and physically abused a Black queen.”

Lowe was referring to an Instagram post that Hanks made on March 27:

Hanks’ lawyer Marty Singer told the Daily Beast that the lawsuit was a “shakedown.”

“We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown… Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional,” Singer said.

Accusations of abuse against Hanks became known after he began selling his “White Boy Summer” and “Black Queen Summer” merchandise and when a temporary protective order filed by Parker in January was made public.

Parker alleged that Hanks became physically abusive when they stayed in a New Orleans motel in October of 2020. Parker said he repeatedly grabbed her, shoved her, and threatened her as their argument escalated. Parker also alleged that another abusive incident happened back at their Texas home in December.

“I am afraid that he will hurt me again if we see each other face-to-face or if he finds out where I am staying,” Parker said in a January 12 affidavit.

For his part, Hanks claims that he found that Parker was stealing from him — something Parker denies — and last month, he filed his own suit against her in Los Angeles, claiming theft, battery, and assault.

“The lawsuit filed by Ms. Parker is in response to the lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms. Parker on March 4, 2021,” attorney Singer said according to the Daily Beast. “The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet, which caused him to profusely bleed. It is all on video, and the undisputed video tells the whole story.”

