Disney Owned Hulu to Stream Transgender Teen Sports Doc ‘Changing the Game’: ‘I’m a Girl, I Deserve to Be on the Girls Team’

Hulu has acquired the transgender teen sports documentary Changing the Game and is planning to start streaming the movie June 1 as part of LGBT Pride month.

Changing the Game, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, follows three transgender teen athletes as they seek to compete not as members of their birth gender but as the opposite sex. Among them is Andraya Yearwood, a transgender female who competes on the girls track team.

“I’m a girl, I deserve to be on the girls team,” Yearwood says in the documentary’s trailer.

Watch below:

The documentary also follows Mack Beggs, a transgender boy who became the Texas State Champion wrestler in the girls category, and Sarah Rose Huckman, a transgender girl who competes in skiing.

Variety, which first reported the news Thursday, said Hulu will debut the director’s cut of the movie with new footage and a new original song.

The subject of trans athletes continues to spark fierce debate around the country as some athletes believe transgender females — who were born male — have a biological advantage over biological females. Many trans individuals take hormones, which may also give them an unfair competitive advantage.

As Breitbart News reported, the states of Mississippi, Tennessee, Idaho, and Arkansas, have already banned transgender participation in women’s sports. In Arkansas, the state legislature overrode a veto from Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) to enact the ban.

Several other states including Texas are considering proposed legislation that would protect female athletes from transgender competition. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is threatening to remove sporting events from states if these bills become law.

Changing the Game is the latest left-wing documentary title from Hulu, which is majority owned by the Walt Disney Co. The streaming service previously acquired Hillary, the multi-part docuseries on Hillary Clinton, and is teaming up with the New York Times for a docuseries adaptation of the controversial and widely discredited 1619 Project.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com