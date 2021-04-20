Hollywood Celebrities Rejoice After Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict: ‘Bye B*tch Have Fun in Prison!’

David Ng

Hollywood stars broke out in celebration Tuesday after the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota announced guilty verdicts for the former police officer on charges of second and third-degree murders as well as manslaughter.

While Chauvin’s attorneys are expected to appeal the verdicts, celebrities took the announcement as an incontestable sign that justice had been served in the death of George Floyd.

“Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends,” Captain America star Chris Evans tweeted.

“Justice has been served thank God,” Rosanna Arquette enthused.

“Guilty. Chalk one up for justice,” actor Jeffrey Wright tweeted.

Other stars used the verdict as an opportunity to mock Chauvin and cheer his presumed fate behind bars.

“Bye bitch have fun in prison!!” tweeted 12-time Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren.

“Guilty. Hell yeah,” rapper LL Cool J wrote.

“Yes!! In handcuffs!” Michael Moore blasted.

Much of Minnesota was on edge Tuesday as the state anticipated more protests and potential violence no matter what the verdict was. Democrat leaders have stoked racial unrest in the days leading up to the announcement, with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) demanding protest mobs become “more confrontational” if Chauvin were acquitted.

Hollywood elites eagerly piled on Tuesday to publicly express their joy over the verdict.

Cher tweeted: “Oh Happy Day.”

Captain America‘s Chris Evans tweeted that justice had been served.

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush tweeted “Accountability, finally,” but added “justice will take far more work.” The actress acknowledged “bittersweet relief” at the verdict.

Michael Moore cheered: “Yes!! In handcuffs!” He also called for “an end to white supremacy and white privilege.”

Oscar-winner Viola Davis said the guilty verdict is “as it should be!!” Fellow Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o tweeted, “Relief.”

Oscar-winner Halle Berry used the hashtag #TheFightContinues.

Actress-singer Barbra Streisand said “The citizens on the Minnesota jury deserve heartfelt thanks for weighing the overwhelming evidence and pronouncing Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler declared that 4/20 could now be a “day we celebrate in America.”

Rosanna Arquette tweeted, “Justice has been served.” Her sister, Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette, tweeted, “Thank you God! Thank you jurors.”

Rob Reiner declared the “arc of the Moral Universe has bent toward Justice.”

Songwriter Diane Warren called Chauvin a “bitch” and wished him “fun in prison.”

Alyssa Milano declared that George Floyd has “changed the world.”

Rapper and actor LL Cool J tweeted “Hell yeah” after the verdict was announced.

Disney’s Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted “Thank God.”

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake claimed, “The work is not nearly done.”

Pop superstars Mariah Carey and Katy Perry also weighed in on the verdict. Carey called it a “small grain of hope” while Perry tweeted, “rest in Justice George Floyd.”

Scandal actress Kerry Washington tweeted ominously: “This fight got justice is not over.” Her producer Shona Rhimes tweeted, “This verdict does not bring back Mr. Floyd. But justice is truth.”

The Hangover star Ed Helms claimed, “Justice is a step forward on the difficult road of healing.”

Actress Olivia Munn tweeted, “Rest in love George Floyd.”

Rapper and actor Ice Cube warned the “Empire always strikes back.”

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander expressed his gratitude to the jury.

Actor Jeffrey Wright tweeted, “Chalk one up for justice.”

Rosie O’Donnell used the hashtag #thankGod following the verdict.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee tweeted that the verdict is “a beginning” but “will never be enough.”

Comedian-actor Rob Delaney, who stars in Amazon’s Catastrophe, used the verdict as an opportunity to call for the abolishment of the police.

Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay also celebrated the verdict.

Actress-director Elizabeth Banks tweeted her personal thanks to the jurors in the case.

Point Break and Tank Girl star Lori Petty tweeted, “Go directly 2 jail!!”

Actress Kristen Johnston tweeted, “He’s gonna do very painful time.”

Rosie Perez said she had “mixed emotions” but added “Today was a victory.”

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown suggested police need to root out more cops like Derek Chauvin, tweeting, “There’s more than ONE bad apple.”

Other stars who weighed in on the verdict include Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Amber Tamblyn, Richard Marx, Adam Goldberg, Ethan Embry, and many more.

