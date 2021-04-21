Rocker Ezra Furman: ‘I Am a Trans Woman, and Also I Am a Mom’

Ezra Furman and the Harpoons singer Ezra Furman took to Instagram to come out as “a trans woman and a mom,” and insisted that “this is possible.”

“I wanted to share with everyone that I am a trans woman, and also that I am a mom and have been for a while now,” Furman wrote in an Instagram caption on Tuesday. Furman said “it’s complex to be any sort of woman.”

“I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman,” Furman said. “I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey.”

With regards to “being a mom,” Furman said that it’s “beautiful and holy and I love it.”

“I have not yet mentioned in public that I’m a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it’s anyone’s business other than mine and my family’s,” Furman said.

“But. I’m telling you I’m a mom now for a specific reason,” the rocker continued, adding that “one problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young.”

Furman recalled seeing “approximately zero examples” of “trans women raising children. So here’s one for anyone who wants to see one.”

“I’m a trans woman and a mom. This is possible,” Furman reiterated. “I never dreamed it was possible to be happy and self-realized and trans and uncloseted, and also become a parent. But it is and I am doing it.”

Furman joins President Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, and Juno and X-Men star Elliot Paige — formerly known as Ellen Paige — Sports Illustrated swimsuit models Valentina Sampaio and Leyna Bloom, and Nevada beauty pageant winner Kataluna Enriquez, among others publican figures who’ve come out as transgender.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.