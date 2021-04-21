Hollywood Power Producer Scott Rudin and Hollywood Studio A24 Sever Ties Amid Abuse Allegations

Hollywood producer Scott Rudin, the Oscar-winning producer of No Country for Old Men, and The Social Network, will no longer be involved with five films set at the indie studio A24, following allegations of workplace abuse made against the producer.

With A24 and Rudin severing ties, the producer will now no longer be involved with the upcoming releases, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and The Humans, among others, according to a report by Variety. While Rudin did not have any type of “first-look” deal with A24, many of his projects nonetheless were with the company.

Several projects Rudin was involved in are reportedly expected to continue at A24 without his involvement. It remains unclear whether the producer and the studio came to any type of financial settlement.

The report adds that Rudin is producing The Woman in the Window, which Netflix will release next month. The streaming giant bought the completed film from 20th Century Fox/Disney after its release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it remains unclear whether the producer will still be credited on the film.

In the midst of mounting anger over allegations of bullying made against him, Rudin broke his silence on Saturday to say he is “profoundly sorry” and will step back from his theater work.

“After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows,” Rudin said.

In a follow-up statement, Rudin added that he would step back from his film and streaming work.

“When I commented over the weekend, I was focused on Broadway reopening successfully and not wanting my previous behavior to detract from everyone’s efforts to return,” Rudin said. “It’s clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming. I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change.”

Earlier this month, the Hollywood Reporter published an exposé alleging that Rudin berated staff, threw glass bowls, staples, and baked potatoes at them, and sent an assistant to the emergency room after slamming a computer monitor on his hand.

