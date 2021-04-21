Watch — Leslie Jones After Derek Chauvin Conviction: ‘Let’s Go Get the Rest of Them Motherf**kers’

Coming to America 2 actress and host of ABC’s Supermarket Sweep Leslie Jones reacted to the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in a video message to her 1.4 million Twitter followers, saying “Now let’s get the rest of them motherfuckers.”

“Guilty. Guilty. Guilty,” said Jones in a video she posted to Twitter, likely in reference to the three charges in the death of George Floyd, which the jury found Chauvin guilty of on Tuesday.

“Now let’s get the rest of them motherfuckers,” Jones added, in apparent reference to other police officers involved in unfortunate or tragic incidents.

Last summer, after the death of George Floyd, Jones suggested that protesters “vote” in an effort to “burn down this fucking Constitution,” rather than burn down buildings.

“I love that you guys are protesting and see how quick you did it. But I’m gonna tell you, to get the fuck what you really want, we’re going to have to change the fucking system,” she said. “And to change the system, we have to fucking vote.”

“You want to burn down buildings? Burn down this fucking Constitution,” Jones added. “That’s how we really show them.”

Now, nearly a year later, Jones appears to be pleased with the “system” she has previously expressed doesn’t work, as she celebrates the jury’s verdict, and suggests the system should be used to “get the rest of them motherfuckers.”

In 2017, Jones slammed President Donald Trump, stating, “I want to be in love — I want to do that, but it’s 2017, and we got a pig in office. The world is about to end” during a politically charged stand-up comedy set.

In 2018, Jones faced fire from the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police which criticized Saturday Night Live for lampooning the city’s police officers. The sketch, entitled “Traffic Stop, saw Jones and other cast members dressed as police who flirt with and sexually harass a male driver.

