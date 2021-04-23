George W. Bush Suggests Matthew McConaughey Ignore Critics If He Runs for Texas Governor

Former President George W. Bush suggested actor Matthew McConaughey, who has floated the prospect of running for governor in Texas, should ignore the critics if he decides to throw his hat into the political arena, making the remarks during a Thursday appearance on The High Hewitt Show.

“I don’t know, he seems to be a charming guy,” Bush, who served as Texas governor from 1995-2000, said of the possibility of McConaughey becoming governor of the Lone Star State.

“I met him one time,” he said of the Lincoln Lawyer star. “I’ll tell you one thing: He’s charismatic. Now whether or not he can put up with all the noise, all the rubber chicken circus, you know all the stuff that goes on.”

“The criticism can be pretty harsh, Hugh, and the question would be, does he have a set of principles firm enough to not worry about what the critics say?” Bush said, effectively urging the actor to ignore the critics if he chooses to run in the end.

Bush has reemerged into the spotlight in recent days, using his status to push for amnesty, even earning praise from the likes of pro-amnestry Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). Bush recently revealed he wrote in Condoleezza Rice in the 2020 presidential election.

In March, the Oscar-winning star left the door open for a potential gubernatorial bid, describing it as a “true consideration.”

“As I’ve said before, I’m giving it consideration,” the Dallas Buyers Club star said during a March appearance on CBS This Morning, where he also criticized Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for lifting the state’s mask mandate, proclaiming to be “dumbfounded” by the move.

“I’d be a fool not to,” he said of consideration of a Texas bid. “It’s a very honorable thing to consider what that position would mean, what it would be for me, what it would mean for the people of Texas.”

“I have to decide for me what is my category where I can be most useful in life from here,” he added.

A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll released this month showed McConaughey leading Abbott by double digits in a hypothetical matchup, 45 percent to 33 percent.

Notably, McConaughey is among far-leftists who advocate for gun control, once asking gun owners to “take one for the team” and give up their “assault weapons,” calling it a “no-brainer.”