Viewers Outraged After Jessica Walter, Naya Rivera Excluded from Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

A Throng of those watching the telecast of the 93rd Academy Awards were outraged to see that actresses Jessica Walter and Naya Rivera, as well as musician Adam Schlesinger, were left out of the 2021 “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday.

The “In Memoriam” segment honored a plethora of actors, producers, directors, and writers — including Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August of cancer at age 43, and Oscar winner and James Bond star Sean Connery, who died in October at age 90 — but failed to acknowledge Walter, Rivera, and Schlesinger.

Fans took to Twitter to express their dismay over the late stars being excluded from the 2021 “In Memoriam” segment.

“The In Memorium section of the #Oscars is always rough, but how on earth did they not include Jessica Walter,” one Twitter user asked.

“I was fully expecting to see Naya Rivera’s name in this segment. Was I the only one?” another inquired.

“How in the world is she not included wtf is going on?!” a third user replied.

Me realizing the In Memoriam segment excluded both Jessica Walter and Adam Schlesinger pic.twitter.com/xA2zwqN969 — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) April 26, 2021

jessica walter judging the oscars for leaving out jessica walter pic.twitter.com/ibaB6lRgs0 — 😷 (@elleschneider) April 26, 2021

where was Jessica Walter??? — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) April 26, 2021

“Not including Jessica Walter in the In Memoriam is truly a disgrace….” another commented.

“They are foul for not putting Naya Rivera in the in memoriam,” another tweeted.

“Naya Rivera was left out of the In Memoriam by the [The Academy] now too. Naya deserves better, and we will remember her forever,” another said.

So they made sure to slot in DMX as part of the In Memoriam but couldn’t find room for Naya Rivera? #Oscars — Sean Abrams (@seanybrams) April 26, 2021

“I know every year they miss some people in the In Memoriam, but not including Adam Schlesinger is a REALLY big miss,” one Twitter user wrote.

Adam Schlesinger tho — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) April 26, 2021

Adam Schlesinger was nominated for an Oscar for writing "That Thing You Do!" in 1997. I don't know why he wasn't in the official In Memoriam segment tonight (especially because he wrote one of the greatest film songs of all time) so I'm honoring him here. #AdamSchlesinger — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 26, 2021

“ok but where was Adam Schlesinger in the in memoriam,” another Twitter user said.

“Adam Schlesinger should have been in that in memoriam,” another tweeted.

they left adam schlesinger of fountains of wayne who died last year from covid, and wrote That Thing You Do, one of the best, most beloved songs in modern cinema out of the oscars in memoriam. im forging a pitchfork out of molten steel rn — hyper relevisation (@Eve6) April 26, 2021

And In Memoriam-Adam Schlesinger who wrote That Thing You Do and for 10 other movies and was nominated for an Academy and a Golden Globe Award. And Nicky Cordero who was in Lilyhammer and lots of cool theater and would have had a fabulous film career. Friends not forgotten. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) April 26, 2021

“It was actually a good show until the In Memoriam then everything crashed and burned,” one Twitter user expressed.

Jessica Walter — who starred as Lucille Bluth on Fox’s Arrested Development, and had roles in films such as Slums of Beverly Hills, and Play Misty for Me — died in March at the age of 80.

Glee star Naya Rivera was confirmed dead last summer at the age of 33, after drowning in a California lake.

The Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger, who had been nominated for Best Original Song at the 1997 Oscars for “That Thing You Do!,” died of the Chinese coronavirus last April at the age of 52.

