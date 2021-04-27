Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Caitlyn Jenner Has a Chance: ‘People Are Dissatisfied With What’s Going On in California’

Hollywood star and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger believes Caitlyn Jenner has a legitimate chance to become governor of the Golden State, making the remarks days after the former reality TV star filed paperwork to run against incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the upcoming recall election.

“Anyone has a chance because I think the people are dissatisfied with what is going on here in California,” Schwarzenegger said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “And I hope as many people as possible are jumping into the race and going for it because, remember, when I was in the recall election, there were 150 candidates there and it was a huge circus.”

“That was kind of fun to run for governor at that time. It would be fun this time too for everybody,” he added.

Schwarzenegger, who said he is “very good friends” with the transgender model and Olympic decathlon gold medalist, said whoever runs must have a “clear vision” of where they want to go.

“The key thing about all this is — it doesn’t matter if it’s Caitlyn or if it’s anyone else — to have a clear vision of where you want to go, what are the kind of changes you want to make and why are you qualified to become governor,” he said, noting the press will “attack you no matter who you are.”

“I have the utmost respect for her, but I am also very good friends with Gov. Newsom. And I am good friends with other people who have contacted me and asked for advice about running or not running,” the Terminator star said.

Watch:

Jenner made waves this week after filing paperwork to run for governor — a move that followed weeks of speculation.

Jenner, a Republican, said in a statement that “Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality,” Jenner said.

“But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” the former reality TV star added.

The Republican candidate responded to The View co-host Joy Behar’s apology over the weekend after the left-wing personality “misgendered” Jenner during the show.

“Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar. I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns,” Jenner tweeted.