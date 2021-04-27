Donald Trump Mocks Historically Low-Rated Oscars: ‘Don’t Be So Politically Correct and Boring’

Former president Donald Trump excoriated ABC’s telecast of the 93rd annual Academy Awards, noting the show’s record-low ratings while also urging the show to be less “politically correct and boring.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, Donald Trump said that unless the Academy makes major changes, “it will only get worse — if that’s possible.” According to final figures, the Oscars drew an estimated 10.4 million viewers, its lowest viewership in modern history. Two decades ago, the show drew more than four times as many viewers.

The Oscars has seen its ratings slide steadily since 2014 as millions of viewers choose to tune out Hollywood’s left-wing lectures. This year’s ceremony kicked off with actress-turned-director Regina King opining on the Derek Chauvin trial, saying she would be marching in the streets if the jury hadn’t returned guilty verdicts.

Oscar winners and presenters also held forth on controversial subjects including police shootings, gun violence, and diversity.

In his statement, Trump noted the show’s lack of host, with this year’s ceremony marking the third straight year the Academy has opted to go host-less. Thanks to plummeting ratings and left-wing cancel culture, hosting the Oscars has become a job no one wants, with prominent comedians recognizing they will be criticized for their jokes and blamed for the low ratings.

The former president also noted that network executives are primarily interested in boosting Democrats. “These television people spend all their time thinking about how to promote the Democrat Party, which is destroying our Country, and cancel Conservatives and Republicans,” he said.

Read Donald Trumps’s full statement on the Oscars below:

What used to be called The Academy Awards, and now is called the ‘Oscars’ —a far less important and elegant name—had the lowest Television Ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which set another record low. If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse—if that’s possible,” Trump said. “Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST. These television people spend all their time thinking about how to promote the Democrat Party, which is destroying our Country, and cancel Conservatives and Republicans. That formula certainly hasn’t worked very well for The Academy!

