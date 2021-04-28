Alyssa Milano Says Celebrities Can Help End the Pandemic by Reaching People in Ways Dr. Fauci Can’t

Alyssa Milano has no plans to give up her left-wing activism and has even expressed frustration with those Hollywood stars who stay away from politics and other public issues.
Speaking to the TheBump.com, a site dedicated to millennial parenting, Alyssa Milano said celebrities can help end the coronavirus pandemic because they can reach people that Dr. Anthony Fauci can’t.
“It makes me so frustrated to see celebrities who have huge platforms staying away from work like this out of fear of a negative career impact,” the former Charmed actress told the site.
She added:
It’s our responsibility to our fans to help keep them safe, to fight against the horrible lies and politicization of science and medicine. We can reach people in ways that Dr. Fauci maybe can’t and counteract some of the harm that bad leaders have done in spreading misinformation about the disease, the treatments, the preventative measures and what we need to do to take care of one another. If we don’t use our platforms for that, no matter how big or how small, we don’t deserve them.
.
