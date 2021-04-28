Hollywood Celebrities Gush over Joe Biden’s Congressional Address: ‘Ugly Crying,’ World’s a ‘Better Place’ Now

Rich Polk; Emma McIntyre; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Rich Polk; Emma McIntyre; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
David Ng

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities could barely contain their ecstasy as President Joe Biden delivered his first Congressional address on Wednesday.

Stars including Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano, Josh Gad, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus trumpeted their unconditional love  as the president delivered his speech in a weirdly detached drone-tone to a sparsely attended joint session.

Celebrities also praised the site of Vice President Kamala Harris sitting next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“I love this with all my heart,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted at the site of Harris and Pelosi.

“Proud. And ugly crying,” Alyssa Milano gushed at Biden’s speech.

In his speech, President Biden inaccurately called the January 6 Capitol riots the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” He reintroduced the $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal that would raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. He also pushed for more gun control and amnesty for illegal aliens, while claiming that he will stand up to China.

His words sent Hollywood stars into spasms of elation.

Alyssa Milano said she was “proud” and “ugly crying” over Biden’s address.

Rob Reiner was beaming with pride.

Disney’s Frozen star Josh Gad marveled at Biden’s alleged “empathy.”

Debra Messing thanked Biden for pushing H.R. 1, the “For the People Act,” which would gut voter identification requirements around the country.

Rosanna Arquette tweeted that Biden “loves America.”

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was moved at the sight of Harris and Pelosi sitting together.

The West Wing‘s Bradley Whitford said the world’s “a better place” thanks to Joe Biden.

Actor Jeffrey Wright bizarrely claimed that Biden “will be remembered as one of the great American presidents.”

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander called Biden a “decent, intelligent man.”

Actress Piper Perabo expressed her approval of the president’s support of transgender people, tweeting out a meme saying “Trans is beautiful.”

Jane Lynch was clearly moved.

Star Trek actor George Takei used the presidential address to attack Republicans.

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn called Biden “the perfect President for this moment,” citing his alleged “kindness, decency, wisdom, and sanity.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.