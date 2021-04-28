Hollywood Celebrities Gush over Joe Biden’s Congressional Address: ‘Ugly Crying,’ World’s a ‘Better Place’ Now

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities could barely contain their ecstasy as President Joe Biden delivered his first Congressional address on Wednesday.

Stars including Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano, Josh Gad, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus trumpeted their unconditional love as the president delivered his speech in a weirdly detached drone-tone to a sparsely attended joint session.

Celebrities also praised the site of Vice President Kamala Harris sitting next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“I love this with all my heart,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted at the site of Harris and Pelosi.

“Proud. And ugly crying,” Alyssa Milano gushed at Biden’s speech.

In his speech, President Biden inaccurately called the January 6 Capitol riots the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” He reintroduced the $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal that would raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. He also pushed for more gun control and amnesty for illegal aliens, while claiming that he will stand up to China.

His words sent Hollywood stars into spasms of elation.

Alyssa Milano said she was “proud” and “ugly crying” over Biden’s address.

Rob Reiner was beaming with pride.

How proud are we to have a President who cares about all of US? — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 29, 2021

Disney’s Frozen star Josh Gad marveled at Biden’s alleged “empathy.”

Isn’t it amazing what a little dose of empathy can in the office of the Presidency? #BidenAddress — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 29, 2021

Debra Messing thanked Biden for pushing H.R. 1, the “For the People Act,” which would gut voter identification requirements around the country.

Rosanna Arquette tweeted that Biden “loves America.”

The president of the United States of America loves America — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 29, 2021

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was moved at the sight of Harris and Pelosi sitting together.

I love this with all my heart https://t.co/L3OvCRY6Ig — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 29, 2021

The West Wing‘s Bradley Whitford said the world’s “a better place” thanks to Joe Biden.

The world’s a better place when the American presidency isn’t a narcissistic, lethally incompetent shit-show. — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) April 29, 2021

Actor Jeffrey Wright bizarrely claimed that Biden “will be remembered as one of the great American presidents.”

Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the great American presidents. Not an assertion but a prediction. The times are calling him and require it. He'll stutter here & there. Who doesn't? But he's answering the phone pragmatically. (And I wasn't with him until he won the nom.) — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 29, 2021

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander called Biden a “decent, intelligent man.”

The reason I don’t tweet as much about politics as I did the last 4 years is on full display in the Capitol as I type. A decent, intelligent man and a clear, positive vision for every person in this nation. Thank God. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 29, 2021

Actress Piper Perabo expressed her approval of the president’s support of transgender people, tweeting out a meme saying “Trans is beautiful.”

#EqualityAct “to all young transgender people, I want you to know your President has your back” @POTUS #First100Days speech pic.twitter.com/HGiBjBGeSb — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) April 29, 2021

Jane Lynch was clearly moved.

This is so moving. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) April 29, 2021

Star Trek actor George Takei used the presidential address to attack Republicans.

The Republicans don’t look happy about lowering prescription drug prices, cutting child poverty in half, or raising taxes on big corporations. Jill Biden ought to go up to some of them and tell them they should smile more. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 29, 2021

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn called Biden “the perfect President for this moment,” citing his alleged “kindness, decency, wisdom, and sanity.”

Joe Biden is the perfect President for this moment. Kindness, decency, wisdom & sanity have been greatly missed and now essential to our well being. Let’s never take this for granted. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) April 29, 2021

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com