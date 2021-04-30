Guy Fieri Says Jeff Bezos Didn’t Contribute to Restaurant Emergency Relief Fund

Food Network star Guy Fieri has claimed that Jeff Bezos — founder of Amazon and the world’s richest man — didn’t contribute to a restaurant emergency relief fund that the celebrity chef created to help out-of-work cooks, waiters, and other workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Guy Fieri said he drafted personal emails to powerful business leaders and received donations from companies including PepsiCo, Uber Eats, and Procter & Gamble. Among the people he solicited was Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is estimated at $200 billion.

“I’m not into shaming people and telling who didn’t donate, that’s not my style,” Fieri said, adding, “Jeff, by the way, didn’t help us.”

Fieri’s relief fund — known as the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund — has reportedly awarded more than 43,000 grants of $500 each. The fund’s official site says it raised more than $21.5 million.

The Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives host kicked off the fund last year as the corovirus-related shutdowns began decimating the restaurant industry. “These people are some of the hardest working, real deal employees you’ll ever meet and they need our help,” Fieri wrote on Instagram.

Fieri also helped create the Food Network documentary Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line, which follows four chefs trying to stay in business amid forced closures and restrictions on in-person dining.

In addition to founding Amazon, Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post, which under his leadership became a far-left publication dedicated to taking down then-President Donald Trump.

Amazon didn’t immediately reply to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

