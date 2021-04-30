TV Networks Pull Shows After British Actor Noel Clarke Accused of Groping, Harassment, and Bullying by 20 Women

In the latest #MeToo scandal to hit the entertainment industry, TV networks are yanking shows starring British actor Noel Clarke after the left-wing Guardian published accusations from 20 women who claim the star engaged in acts of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment, groping, sexually inappropriate behavior on set, and bullying.

The CW network is pulling the British cop procedural Bulletproof from its streaming platforms, including the free CW Seed, following the Guardian’s article, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, Britain’s ITV canceled the most recent episode of the limited series Viewpoint that was set to air this week, according to multiple reports.

The broadcaster said it has “a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimization.”

Deadline also reported that All3Media has suspended Clarke and his business partner, Jason Maza, from their production company, pending an investigation.

Britain’s Sky has reportedly said it is halting work with Clarke. The Comcast-owned Sky is the network behind Bulletproof, whose planned fourth season now appears uncertain. Creative Artists Agency has dropped Noel Clarke as a client, while the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has suspended the actor.

Clarke has denied the allegations. His attorneys reportedly sent the Guardian a 29-page letter rebutting the claims, though the actor admitted to apologizing to former colleague Helen Atherton for making “numerous” comments about her buttocks.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing,” Clarke said in a statement. “Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

