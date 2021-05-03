SF Chronicle Slammed as a ‘Liberal Rag’ After Calling Disneyland’s Snow White Kissing Scene Problematic

Disneyland is facing a backlash from the establishment media, specifically from the San Francisco Chronicle, after a revamp of its Snow White’s Enchanted Wish ride included what the paper’s critics have called “problematic scenes.”

Disneyland reopened last week after more than 400 days in limbo due to its coronavirus shutdown policy and crowds have reportedly flocked to the Snow White ride because of the new elements.

But while the San Francisco Chronicle reviewers approved of the technology and ascetic upgrades of the ride, the Chronicle slammed the new storyline as “problematic.”

“The new grand finale of Snow White’s Enchanted Wish is the moment when the Prince finds Snow White asleep under the Evil Queen’s spell and gives her ‘true love’s kiss’ to release her from the enchantment,” the paper notes.

Watch below:

But the paper then slams the ages-old plotline, saying, “A kiss he gives to her without her consent, while she’s asleep, which cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening.”

The Chronicle then launched into what many social users called a woke attack:

Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK? It’s hard to understand why the Disneyland of 2021 would choose to add a scene with such old-fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman, especially given the company’s current emphasis on removing problematic scenes from rides like Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain. Why not re-imagine an ending in keeping with the spirit of the movie and Snow White’s place in the Disney canon, but that avoids this problem?

The paper concludes saying that it is all fin, “as long as you’re watching it as a fairy tale, not a life lesson.”

Still, not everyone climbed on board the Chronicle’s bandwagon.

Many felt that the paper was just trolling for left-wing accolades:

This is the dumbest click bait article. These people get paid to write? — Victor Velasquez (@VictoriousVIC) May 2, 2021

Ha ha these fucking libs get dumber by the hour. — Jesus Ramirez (@Jesuseamirez79) May 2, 2021

SF Gate is a Liberal rag that supporters the likes of Cardi B, but it's now concerned about kissing on a Disney ride. What stupidity. Worry about your own cesspool of a city for a change. — Joe American (@JoeAmerlock) May 3, 2021

So @sfgate is on record for leaving Snow White alone in the forest in a state of living death for eternity. Got it. 😂 — Major Gooseage 🐜 (@MajorGooseage) May 3, 2021

Kiss scene is not appropriate? So do what, have Prince Charming give Snow White a "true love shoulder shake"? SMDH over too much political correctness!

New scene from Disneyland's Snow White ride is prompting backlash https://t.co/IEvDSQQlA8 #FoxBusiness — Steve (@SteveStevied937) May 3, 2021

I saw in the news this morning that the cancel culture is going after Snow White now because the Prince kisses her without consent so it is unwanted . These people are f-cking nuts and need defeated at all cost!!!! — Darold (@salemguy14) May 3, 2021

