Mia Farrow Called for Dick Cheney’s Arrest, Now She’s Defending Liz Cheney: I ‘Deeply Respect Her Integrity’

Actress Mia Farrow once demanded former Vice President Dick Cheney be arrested and face trial at the International Criminal Court. Now her feelings about the Cheney family appear to have changed drastically, with the star standing up for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) against criticism from within her own party.

Mia Farrow tweeted her defense of Rep. Cheney, saying that while they may disagree on matters of policy, she deeply respects the neoconservative politician’s “integrity and clarity” when it comes to the direction the Republican Party is taking.

I may disagree with @Liz_Cheney on matters of policy, but deeply respect her integrity and clarity re GOP trajectory. A party cannot stand on a lie- nor can a democracy https://t.co/o4Cg8LNfKn — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 3, 2021

Farrow was responding to a tweet from Rep. Cheney saying the 2020 presidential election “was not stolen” and that anyone who claims so “is spreading THE BIG LIE.” Cheney was referring to a statement on Monday from former President Donald Trump, who said: “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”

Cheney is a major adversary of Trump, voting with nine other House Republicans to impeach the president in January. The Wyoming Republican Party later voted overwhelmingly to censure Cheney, saying the impeachment took place without due process.

As a result, Rep. Cheney has become increasingly adversarial to the Republican base, with speculation growing that she may break with the party.

Mia Farrow was one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics of former Vice President Dick Cheney. In 2014, the Rosemary’s Baby actress pushed for his arrest, alleging that he ordered “torture.”

Dick Cheney is in Egypt. Since my President won't arrest him for ordering torture, someone take him to the #InternationalCriminalCourt — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 16, 2014

As Breitbart News reported, Liz Cheney has sought to continue her father’s neoconservative foreign policy, including keeping the U.S. military in Afghanistan on an indefinite basis.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com