CNN’s Anderson Cooper Earns Lowest Ratings Among ‘Jeopardy’ Guest Hosts So Far

Anderson Cooper, the host of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, has earned the lowest ratings of any Jeopardy! guest host to date.

Ratings for the white-haired CNN anchor’s first week as guest host of the long-running game show have come in at a 5.1 rating, below the previous low of 5.2 earned by the earlier guest host Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to The Wrap.

Thus far, the highest-rated guest host stint was by former Jeopardy host Ken Jennings who drew a 6.2 rating during his first week. Jennings went on to earn a 5.9 in his second week.

Jennings holds the record for winning the most cash and prizes of any previous Jeopardy! contestant. He also won the “Greatest of All Time” tournament.

Watch below:

None of the guest hosts have earned the 6.6 rating Alex Trebek earned in his last week as host before his death from cancer in November of last year. So far, Jeopardy has not recovered in the ratings despite guest hosts including the show’s executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Dr. Oz.

The guest-hosting will continue over the season with upcoming hosts Bill Whitaker, former Jeopardy! contestant Buzzy Cohen, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fox sportscaster Joe Buck, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and David Faber.

Some fans launched a petition for actor LeVar Burton to be included among the guest hosts. Burton is most known for starring in the 1970s TV mini-series Roots, his 20-year stint hosting the PBS series Reading Rainbow, as well as being a main cast member of the sci-fi series, Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Mehmet Oz was the subject of a different type of petition when fans and former contestants objected to his being chosen as a guest host. In March, more than 500 former participants of the show signed a petition to have the “dangerous” Oz removed from the show.

