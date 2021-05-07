Jimmy Kimmel Calls Caitlyn Jenner an ‘Ignorant A-hole’ for Calling Out California’s Decline

ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has called Caitlyn Jenner an “ignorant a-hole” in response to the California gubernatorial candidate’s recent interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity during which Jenner addressed California’s population exodus and homelessness crisis.

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel attempted to portray Caitlyn Jenner as out-of-touch because she conducted the Hannity interview from a private airplane hangar. Kimmel also mocked Jenner’s comment about a pilot friend who Jenner said is moving to Arizona due to California’s exploding homeless population.

“This is how well Caitlyn Jenner understands the plight of everyday Californians here in L.A.,” Kimmel said.

He later called Jenner an “ignorant a-hole.”

“Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?” Kimmel asked. “Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole — even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter their gender orientation? It’s a tough one. I don’t know. I guess we’ll let the Internet decide tomorrow.”

Watch below:

As Jenner accurately noted, California is facing a population exodus as residents become increasingly fed up Democratic mismanagement that has led to high taxes, out-of-control homelessness, and perennial wildfires that have caused billion of dollars of destruction.

The exodus has become so large that California is losing a Congressional seat for the first time in the state’s 170-year history.

California’s homelessness crisis has become a national embarrassment for state leaders who have been unable to solve the problem.

The left-wing Jimmy Kimmel has frequently used his platform to promote and defend Democrats. Recent guests include Hunter Biden and Barack and Michelle Obama. In June, Kimmel apologized for performing in blackface nearly two decades ago while appearing on Comedy Central’s The Man Show in which he impersonated black NBA star Karl Malone.

Kimmel also came under fire for airing a deceptively edited video implying that then-Vice President Mike Pence was faking his recent effort to help a healthcare facility. He later issued an apology.

Last summer, Kimmel took two months off from his ABC show to spend more time with his family. “My family is healthy, I’m healthy. I just need a couple of months off,” he said.

