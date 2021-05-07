Rob Schneider Calls Out Corporate Media: Free Speech Under Attack by the People Whose Jobs Are to Defend It

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider has added his voice to the popular groundswell against the mainstream media, saying the people whose jobs are to defend free speech have become the ones attacking it.

Rob Schneider tweeted his criticism on Friday, echoing a sentiment from independent journalist Glenn Greenwald, who accused left-wing journalists of leading the attack on the First Amendment.

Free Speech is under attack by the very people who’s jobs are to defend it and depend on it! https://t.co/qL3dO1XTPo — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 7, 2021

Greenwald was responding to a tweet from GQ magazine journalist Julia Ioffe, who suggested that Fox News should no longer be protected by free speech laws.

Ioffe has a history of making questionable and sometimes inflammatory statements about conservatives. In 2018, she publicly apologized for saying that then-President Donald Trump had radicalized more people than ISIS.

Rob Schneider has retweeted Glenn Greenwald several times, including a tweet from April in which Greenwald wrote that a major objective of U.S. liberalism is “for more online censorship of political speech.”

A major plank of US liberalism (including journalists) is eagerness for more online censorship of political speech. But since nobody likes to admit they're censors, they've invented a euphemism for it — "content moderation" — and constantly demand that instead. Watch for it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 29, 2021

The Deuce Bigalow star has also quoted left-wing intellectual Noam Chomsky, who advocated for “minimal moral authority” in our lives.

We should at the very least strive for “Minimal moral authority. If we think it’s wrong when THEY do it, it should be wrong if WE do it.”

Noam Chomsky https://t.co/5YkiRwMb8p — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 6, 2021

Rob Schneider has supported the recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), saying the governor has trampled on individual liberties and blasting him for dining out in a large crowd without masks while the state was on mandatory lockdown.

