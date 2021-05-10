Actress Gal Gadot Says Director Joss Whedon ‘Threatened’ Her Career on ‘Justice League’ Set

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot says director Joss Whedon “threatened” her career, telling Israeli news outlet N12, that she, too, has had an “experience” with Whedon that “wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups.”

“He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable, and I just took care of it instead,” Gadot said of a time the director got nasty with her during the filming of the 2017 film, Justice League, according to a report by Page Six.

Whedon has been under scrutiny for months after several actors on his projects accused him of being abusive and creating a “toxic” working environment.

Gadot’s fellow Justice League cast member actor Ray Fisher has also accused the director — as well as WarnerMedia executives — of racism and unprofessional conduct.

In February, actress and Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV star Charisma Carpenter accused Whedon of abusing her when she was a young up-and-coming actress.

The director’s accusers have been piling up over the last few years, in fact, with one accuser being Whedon’s ex-wife, Kai Cole, who claims he mentally abused her and had multiple affairs during their marriage.

A growing list of others are accusing Whedon of abuse — both sexual, and workplace abuse — including the stunt team of Buffy, and Buffy villain actor James Marsters, according to a report by Screenrant.

The accusations waged against Whedon arrive amid several other high-profile scandals involving alleged abuse in Hollywood, including producers Harvey Weinstein and Scott Rudin, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Hollywood is now reportedly planning to hire “rage coaches” in an attempt to curtail “bully” bosses in the entertainment industry.

