NBC Cancels Golden Globes 2022 Broadcast as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Race and Corruption Scandal Blows Up

The 2022 Golden Globes will be canceled on NBC, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization responsible for presenting the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, faces fire over accusations of corruption, sexism, and a lack of diversity.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” NBC said on Monday, according to a report by Los Angeles Times.

“As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” the Comcast-owned network added. “Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

NBC’s announcement arrives as WarnerMedia, Netflix, and Amazon cut ties with the HFPA as the organization moves to enact reforms to address what the studios call longstanding issues about the organization’s demographics, lack of non-white members, and its ethics.

In March, the HFPA committed to having 13 percent black membership after it was criticized for not having a black journalist among its members, and after 100 PR firms sent a letter demanding the organization make changes.

On Saturday Marvel movie superstar Scarlett Johansson called out the HFPA, saying she faced “sexist questions” at one of it press conferences. The Black Widow star urged the entertainment industry to “take a step back” from the HFPA. A day earlier, on Friday, actor and Marvel movie star Mark Ruffalo became the first Hollywood A-lister to distance himself from the organization.

The HFPA is also hiring a chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer to address its public relations crisis.

The race and corruption controversy was a cloud hanging over this year’s Golden Globes telecast, which ended up being a woke broadcast filled with one left-wing acceptance speech after another. The broadcast ratings tanked to an all-time low.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.