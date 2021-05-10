Sarah Silverman Pushes H.R. 1: ‘What Kind of Politician Wants to Keep People from Voting?’

Comedian Sarah Silverman is the latest celebrity urging Congress to pass H.R. 1, the so-called “For the People Act,” that would gut voter identification requirements, protect illegal immigrants, and federalize election oversight by seizing power from states.

Sarah Silverman created a video message for RepresentUs, a self-described “post-partisan” group whose stated goal is to ensure electoral integrity. The organization has aggressively pushed for mass-mail voting, claiming it will make elections safer and more inclusive.

“You gotta ask yourself: What kind of politician wants to keep people from voting?” Silverman said in the video. “I mean, make no mistake about it, these fucked up voter suppression laws that are popping up everywhere state by state, they’re not because of voter fraud. They’re because of voter turnout.”

She also urged senators to stop being “assholes” and vote for the bill.

Silverman is the latest in a slew of left-wing Hollywood celebrities who have publicly supported H.R. 1. while slamming so-called “voter suppression” laws in states including Georgia and Florida.

As Breitbart News reported, H.R. 1 is designed to nationalize elections and make permanent changes to voting rules, which would virtually ensure Democrat victories in perpetuity. In a recent interview on PBS’ NewsHour, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) admitted Democrats will have a better chance of holding the House in 2022 if H.R.1. becomes law.

The bill also protects illegal immigrants from prosecution if they are registered to vote automatically and never made an affirmative declaration that they were U.S. citizens.

Last year, Represent Us executive director Josh Silver urged people to “push against” then-President Donald Trump’s rhetoric against mass-mail voting. Silver erroneously claimed voting by mail is the same thing as absentee voting.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the two are not the same. Universal mail-in voting doesn’t require a voter to request a ballot. Instead, registered voters are mailed a ballot unsolicited. By contrast, absentee voting requires a voter to request an absentee ballot before election day.

The House has already approved H.R. 1 but the bill is facing headwinds in the Senate, including from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

