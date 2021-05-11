Joe Rogan Says COVID-19 Lockdowns May Have Left New York ‘Irreversibly F*cked’: People Fleeing to Florida and Texas

Spotify podcast superstar Joe Rogan said large, Democrat-run cities like Los Angeles and New York City may “be irreversibly fucked” due to public health measures, lockdowns, travel and work restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[Cities] can be irreversibly fucked, like I think some of our cities are right now. I think there’s some there’s some sections in LA, I don’t know how the fuck they’re gonna bounce back. You drive down the street and you see everything boarded up. You go, ‘How does this come back? How long does it take?” Rogan’s said during an interview with comedian Dave Chappelle in episode 1647 of the Joe Rogan Experience, which debuted on Friday.

“A lot of people are moving out [of New York City],” Rogen added. “People are moving out. You get the sense like it’s an abandoned ship, like it’s a sinking ship. And then people don’t want to invest money in it. They don’t know what to do. They’re not sure if they should stay. They start looking at other states where things are open, ‘Maybe we should just move. Maybe we should forget about this business and start fresh in Florida or move to Texas or whatever.”

Dave Chappelle, a D.C.-born stage star who now lives in Ohio, replied, “I can’t imagine New York City not coming back from this. … It’ll be a new normal, though.”

Decline in public trust of government is a cause of economic and epidemiological harm, Chappelle claimed.

“At the core of all of this — what you call ‘weirdness’ — is these profound trust issues,” he said. “These people that hoarded toilet paper and went and bought bullets out. None of these things are good signs. I think that something about the nature of COVID punched us square in our American identity. We’re individualists. The mask and all these things — I don’t think are actually oppressive — but I can see why Americans would feel they are, because they don’t trust the messenger, anymore.”

“We need to be able to trust the institution. So now you’ll hear Americans say shit like, ‘They should fix this. They should fix that,’ but in reality the idea is we are they, and nobody feels that way,” Chappelle said.

Breitbart News reported that job losses in 2020 were about twice as high in states won by President Joe Biden in the last presidential election. “States that voted for Biden on average lost 6.2 percent of jobs versus states that voted for Trump, which only lost 2.5 percent of jobs.

The New York Post reported on the flow of Americans leaving California and New York to live in Florida and Texas. Both California and New York will lose a seat in the House of Representatives due to the migration, with Texas gaining two seats and Florida gaining one seat. What’s more? California’s population declined by more than 182,000 people in 2020. marking the first time the state experienced a population decline.