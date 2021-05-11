Sean Hannity Calls Jimmy Kimmel an ‘Ignorant A**hole’ for Attacking Caitlyn Jenner

Fox News host Sean Hannity has hit back at ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for mocking the cable news network’s recent interview with Caitlyn Jenner, who is running for California governor in the state’s recall election.

At the end of Monday’s show, Sean Hannity threw Jimmy Kimmel’s words back at him by calling the ABC funnyman an “ignorant asshole.” Kimmel had used the insult — using the word “a-hole” — to describe Caitlyn Jenner after the candidate called out the decline of California.

“Jimmy, what is with all the anger and all the cheap shots?” Hannity said. “Yeah, if you haven’t noticed, homeless people are all over your state. And by the way, don’t you have anything better to do? Maybe actually trying to be funny or boost your dismal ratings?”

Hannity reminded viewers that Jimmy Kimmel once performed in black face by pretending to be basketball player Karl Malone. He also brought up Kimmel’s old Comedy Central sketch series The Man Show.

“Jimmy, here’s my advice. Don’t talk about my show anymore. Bust since you did, let’s remind people, take a trip down memory lane,” he added. “You wanna talk about ignorant assholes? This is you dressed as Karl Malone. And check this out. This is you, an ignorant asshole, when you had a cucumber in your pants during The Man Show. And maybe your bosses at Disney can talk you out of your bad behavior.”

Hannity concluded: ““You talk about my show, I’ll hit you back 50 times harder. Ball’s in your court.”

Hannity and Kimmel have had a long-running animosity that dates back to at least 2018 when Kimmel made fun of then-First Lady Melania Trump’s accent.

Last week, Kimmel mocked Jenner who sat down with Hannity for an interview about the run for governor.

“Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?” Kimmel asked. “Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole — even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter their gender orientation? It’s a tough one. I don’t know. I guess we’ll let the Internet decide tomorrow.”

