Model Courtney Stodden: Chrissy Teigen Once Told Me to ‘Kill Myself’

Model Courtney Stodden says left-wing activist and Cravings cookware pitchman Chrissy Teigen once told her to kill herself, and said The View co-host Joy Behar had called her a “slut” while she was being groomed by actor Doug Hutchison as a teen.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap,’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,'” Stodden told The Daily Beast. “There have probably been five times that I’ve felt like I wanted to kill myself — and made the actions to go ahead and do it.

Stodden, who married Green Mile star Doug Hutchison when she was 16 and he was 51, also claims Hutchinson — now her ex-husband — groomed and emotionally abused her.

“He told me everything a young girl would want to hear from somebody she’s craving love from, and when I got married to him, he changed,” she said. “And he knew he had me where he wanted me, because he’s a master groomer.”

Stodden went on to say “a lightbulb” went off in her head about six months ago, after a stepmother of a 15-year-old girl told the model that her stepdaughter was being groomed by Hutchison.

“This was about a month after we got a divorce that I found out he was communicating, sexually or otherwise, with a 15-year-old girl from the U.K.,” Stodden explained.

When it came to being bullying within the entertainment industry, Stodden said Joy Behar would call her a “slut,” and that singer Courtney Love told her she was a “whore.”

In March, after Teigen deleted her Twitter account over “negativity,” Stodden said she “couldn’t believe how hypocritical it was,” reported TMZ.

“Because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old — at a time when I needed help — I was being abused,” she said.

